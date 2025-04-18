Spikes found on Nocatee sidewalks, St. Johns County investigating

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office now says it’s looking for those who may be putting spikes along sidewalks and bike paths in the Nocatee neighborhood.

Action News Jax has been seeing neighbors post pictures of spikes they’ve picked up near the Coastal Oaks community and inside the Settler’s Landing community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared a call log with Action News Jax from Monday, showing a neighbor’s reports to deputies of spikes found at the intersection of Crosswater Parkway and Bluewater Drive, at the back entrance to the Coastal Oaks neighborhood. Multiple parents tell Action News Jax a boy crashed his bike there after one of the spikes popped the tires of his e-bike.

Spikes on SJC sidewalks A person holding spikes found recently on sidewalks in St. Johns County. The sheriff's office is warning residents.

“It’s definitely dangerous and unwarranted and a huge concern for our community,” said Beth Schlict, a parent living in Settler’s Landing who says her neighbor’s son was the one who crashed his bike. We’re told the boy went to the hospital and recently went into surgery, though his name hasn’t been shared.

“This is too dangerous. It can injure the children who are just walking, bikes, golf carts,” Schlict said.

Schlict and other parents believe someone may be putting spikes on the sidewalks and bike paths of Nocatee on purpose, in an effort to pop the tires of e-bikes after complaints of people riding them too quickly through the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“To have that on the ground is completely reckless. People walk around at night, so they’re not going to see that,” said Kevin Durkin, another parent living in Settler’s Landing.

Action News Jax asked the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office how it’s responding to the reports it’s received of the spikes on the ground. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said:

“The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is aware of complaints of spikes found on bike paths in the Nocatee area. We are actively investigating these reports. If you locate anything, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.”

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is aware of the discovery of tire spikes near the bicycle path at... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 17, 2025

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.