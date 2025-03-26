Sporting Club Jacksonville announces multi-year partnership with adidas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League’s Northeast Florida franchise, has announced a multi-year partnership with the German sportswear giant, adidas, to be the official kit provider for all teams within the club.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

adidas provides the kits for some of the world’s most expensive soccer clubs, such as Real Madrid or Manchester United.

“We are thrilled to partner with adidas, the world’s premier soccer apparel brand,” said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “This partnership is a defining milestone for our club and ensures that every player, from our academy prospects to our professional athletes, has access to premium gear designed for peak performance. Wearing the same kit as their sports heroes will also inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, knowing they are part of something truly special.”

adidas will provide “a full range of match kits, training kits, coach wear, and an extensive selection of fanwear to give supporters access to premium gear that represents the club’s ambitious vision”. Fan merchandise will launch in the coming months following the season’s debut.

Beginning in May 2025, over 10,000 players within the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy will be invited to wear the iconic adidas three-stripe design in a custom inaugural uniform. The announced USL W League and USL League Two teams will debut their kits later in May and June when they take the field.

“We are honored to partner with Sporting JAX and are excited to support their vision for the growth of soccer on the First Coast at all levels of the game,” said adidas Soccer Sales Director Steven Noble. “We are committed to providing all Sporting JAX players and future partners with the latest technology and highest quality performance wear to help them perform at their very best.”

The collaboration signifies the commitment of Sporting JAX’s commitment to elevate the game throughout Northeast Florida.

Click HERE to learn more about Sporting JAX and their inaugural season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.