Sporting Club JAX appoints former English Premier Leauge as team coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Club JAX, the United Soccer League’s Northeast Florida expansion, has appointed former English Premier League coach Mark Warburton as the club’s first Sporting Director and Head of Soccer.

Warburton will lead all technical aspects of Sporting JAX’s USL professional and pre-professional soccer teams, including the women’s USL Super League and men’s USL Championship teams, along with the club’s USL W League and USL League Two teams.

Warburton’s immediate priorities will be collaborating to recruit coaching and technical staff for Sporting JAX’s historic USL Super League pro women’s team, which kicks off its inaugural season at UNF’s Hodges Stadium in August.

“Joining Sporting JAX at this pivotal moment is an exceptional opportunity,” said Warburton. “The club’s ambitious vision and commitment to elevating soccer in this community made the decision an easy one. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to establish world-class programs that lift up the game and expand the USL here in Northeast Florida.”

The following bio was provided by Sporitng JAX regarding Warburton’s accomplishments:

“As a close associate of some of the English FA’s most senior staff, Warburton established a ground-breaking professional Academy at Watford FC and implemented a full-time program that allowed for both sporting and academic excellence, which was replicated by many of the UK’s top-flight clubs. Furthermore, he was instrumental in launching the groundbreaking NextGen Series, a European competition for Under 19 pro players, involving many of the world’s largest soccer institutions including FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Sporting Lisbon, R.S.C. Anderlecht, Glasgow Celtic FC, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St. Germain, Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC. The competition transformed youth development to the highest levels in Europe and became the precursor for the current UEFA Youth Champions League.”

Season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets . For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media channels.

