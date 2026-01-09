Sporting JAX acquires St. Louis CITY goalkeeper on loan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced that the club acquired goalkeeper Christian Olivares on loan from the Major League Soccer club St. Louis CITY SC.

Olivares has spent three seasons with the St. Louis CITY organization, including time with its MLS NEXT Pro club St. Louis CITY II. In the 2023 season, Olivares started in eight of the club’s 12 matches with a 3-3-2 record before suffering an injury that sidelined him for 10 games. When he returned, Olivares helped secure two wins and a draw, playing a key role in the club’s postseason push.

During his time with the organization, Olivares started 39 matches with 11 shutouts and was a 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year finalist.

“Christian brings a competitive edge, strong shot-stopping ability, and valuable experience from a top professional environment,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “He’s a goalkeeper who understands what it takes to win at this level and fits well with the long-term vision we’re building here.”

The Sporting JAX front office has been working on assembling the team’s inaugural roster as it makes its USL Championship debut in March. Earlier this week, the club signed defenders Ethan Dudley, Mohamed Traore, and Tyshawn Rose.

Sporting JAX will make its debut on March 7 against Hartford Athletic at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. You can find more information on tickets for the men’s and women’s teams on the Sporting JAX website.

