Sporting JAX adds local players to rosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is adding three stars from its Academy program to the roster. The club says St. Johns Country Day star Sydney Schmidt and Creekside High standouts Hailey Smith and Sarah Weisberg can gain experience at the senior team level while maintaining college eligibility.

“We’re excited to welcome these three Academy players to our professional team,” says Sporting JAX head coach Stacey Balaam. “They have earned this opportunity through hard work and soccer maturity beyond their years. This is not only a great moment for them, but for our entire club and community.”

Sydney Schmidt is a midfielder and defender who graduated from St. Johns Country Day. Schmidt has played for the U.S. on multiple youth national teams, most recently the country’s U-17 team. She has committed to Florida State University.

Hailey Smith plays goalkeeper at Creekside High, who recently finished a successful season with Sporting JAX’s W League team. Smith will return to Creekside in the fall and has committed to the University of Iowa.

Sarah Weisberg is a midfielder for Creekside High who also spent time with Sporting JAX’s W League team. In her sophomore season, Weisberg had nine goals and seven assists, ranking her third on the team in total points.

In a statement, Sporting JAX says, “Together, this trio represents the next wave of emerging talent in Northeast Florida, showcasing the strength of Sporting JAX’s Academy program. Their addition to the women’s pro team affirms the club’s commitment to cultivating local talent and reinforces its long-term vision to create a seamless pathway from the youth to professional level.”

Sporting JAX will host two preseason friendlies at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. On August 2, the club takes on Scottish Women’s Premier League champion Hibernian FC Women. Then the team will face the Welsh club, Wrexham AFC Women on August 10. Sporting JAX will make its regular season debut at home against DC Power FC on August 23.

Tickets are on sale now.

