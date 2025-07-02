Sporting JAX announces partnership with Ascension St. Vincent’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced a major partnership with Jacksonville-based healthcare provider Ascension St. Vincent’s. The club says Ascension St. Vincent’s will be a cornerstone sponsor for both the women’s professional team as well as the club’s 10,000-player youth academy. As part of the agreement, Ascension St. Vincent will appear on the front of the club’s jerseys and replica kits.

Midfielder Maddie Kemp showing off Sporting JAX's jersey with Ascension St. Vincent's logo

“We are thrilled to welcome Ascension St. Vincent’s as the first founding partner of Sporting JAX,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “This partnership is built on shared values - commitment to health, community, and the advancement of women in sport. Ascension’s expertise will be critical to our players’ wellbeing and performance, and their involvement in our academy and outreach programs will touch thousands of families across Northeast Florida.”

Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone announcing Ascension St. Vincent partnership

“At Ascension St. Vincent’s, we believe in investing in the long-term health and vitality of our communities,” says Ascension Chief Strategy Officer Michael Shaw. “This partnership with Sporting JAX allows us to further that mission by supporting professional athletes, inspiring young players, and improving health outcomes across the First Coast.”

The partnership includes a full suite of healthcare services for the team, including physicians, medical specialists, imaging and surgical support, and on-site athletic trainers.

“This partnership is a game-changer for us,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “Knowing our athletes will have access to top-tier medical care and support from Ascension St. Vincent’s gives us peace of mind and a competitive edge. We’re building something special here in Jacksonville, and it’s incredible to have a partner that believes in our vision and our players.”

Training camp for Sporting JAX starts on Tuesday. The club will kick off the preseason against Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Hibernian FC Women on August 2 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Sporting JAX will make its regular season debut with a home opener against DC Power FC. Tickets are on sale now.

© 2023 Cox Media Group