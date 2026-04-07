Sporting JAX clinch playoff berth in inaugural season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More history is being made for Sporting Club Jacksonville. The club clinched a playoff spot in the Gainbridge Super League after Fort Lauderdale United FC beat DC Power FC 3-1. Sporting JAX is the first expansion team to clinch a playoff berth in its inaugural season.

Sporting JAX clinches first playoff berth in club history (Sporting Club Jacksonville)

Fans can now sign up for tickets to their playoff match on the Sporting JAX website.

Sporting JAX currently sits atop the standings with 44 points, followed by Lexington SC with 40. Carolina Ascent FC is currently third with 36 points, and Dallas Trinity FC holds the final playoff spot with 32 points.

Three Sporting JAX players are currently in the top five goals scored in the league. Ashlyn Puerta is second in the league with 11, Paige Kenton is third with nine, and Baylee DeSmit is tied for fifth with seven. Puerta and Kenton are also tied for first in assists, followed by teammate Meg Hughes. On the defensive side of the ball, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks is third in the league in saves with 47, and she has 10 clean sheets (no goals allowed in the game), the best in the league.

Sporting JAX has six games left in its regular season, two of which are at home at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Tickets for the remaining regular season games are on sale now.

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