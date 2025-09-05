Sporting JAX expands partnership with University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Women’s soccer club Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it’s expanding its partnership with the University of North Florida, naming it as its “Official Sport Innovation and Performance Partner.”

“This isn’t just a partnership expansion, it’s the future of sport innovation in action,” says Steve Livingstone, the President and CEO of Sporting JAX. “UNF’s world-class faculty and research expertise, combined with technology leaders like VALD, Playerdata, and VUEmotion, create a cutting-edge performance ecosystem designed to elevate our athletes on and off the field.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

According to the club, the partnership will provide UNF students with learning opportunities by working directly with coaches, athletes, and sports scientists to analyze real-time performance data, injury prevention research, and tactical innovation.

“This partnership positions UNF as the emerging hub for high-impact applied sport analytics research, particularly in the rapidly expanding global women’s soccer market where performance insights are shaping the future of the game,” says Dr. Kristi Sweeney, the Associate Professor of UNF’s Sport Management and Department Chair of Leadership, Organization and Community Impact.

“Our continued collaboration with Sporting JAX exemplifies the power achieved when a university integrates academic excellence with community-facing innovation,” says Brian D’Amato, UNF Sport Management Executive in Residence. “The interdisciplinary contributions are embedded in every layer of what we’re building, from technology systems to player development models.”

In December 2024, Sporting JAX and UNF announced a partnership, making Hodges Stadium the club’s official home for the inaugural season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group