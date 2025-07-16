Sporting Jax to host Super League kickoff party ahead of inaugural season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting JAX is celebrating its first season with a free kickoff party at James Weldon Johnson Park.

The event is set for Friday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

Fans can meet the team, grab autographs, enjoy live music, games, food, and giveaways.

The party is presented by Gainbridge and marks the start of Jacksonville’s new pro women’s soccer era.

Sporting JAX plays its first preseason match on August 2 at UNF against Hibernian FC Women. A second match is set for August 10 against Wrexham AFC Women.

The home opener is August 23 against DC Power FC.

For more information, visit SportingJax.com.

