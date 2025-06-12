Sporting JAX offers free soccer training series to help students join school teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sporting JAX Foundation launches its third “I’m IN” Soccer series by providing free soccer training for students who dream of being a part of their middle or high school teams.

The series starts June 21 and will be held every Saturday through July 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at KIPP Bold City High School Stadium.

Regardless of skill level or experience, rising 6th to 12th-grade students can join.

“These sessions aren’t just building soccer skills, we’re building futures,” said Tony Allegretti, Foundation Director and series organizer for Sporting JAX.

“Our goal is to ensure every student, regardless of background or resources, get a real shot at making their school team and experience the confidence, structure and camaraderie of being a part of a team.”

Former UNF and JU head soccer coach Mike Johnson will be one of the instructors.

Each clinic will focus on teamwork and game-day readiness.

“To play at a high level of soccer, you need as many touches on the ball as possible,” said Mike Johnson, clinic director of the Sporting JAX Foundation.

“But access to clubs, coaches, and fully-equipped fields can be limited by cost, location and opportunity. With our amazing partners at KIPP, we’re breaking down those barriers and bringing the beautiful game to the students who need it most.”

For more information, visit www.sportingjax.com.

