Sporting JAX to push back kickoff time in debut match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is adjusting the kickoff time of Saturday’s regular season debut match against DC Power FC due to projected thunderstorms.

The club says, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of players, fans, and staff, the new kickoff time will now be 8 P.M.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “While impending weather conditions require a shift in kickoff time, nothing can dampen the excitement. We look forward to welcoming our community for this historic first match and thank all our fans for their understanding and support.”

With the adjusted time, Sporting JAX says the box office and parking lots will open at 4 P.M., the Pre-Match Fan Party starts at 6 P.M. with weather permitting, and stadium gates open at 7 P.M.

Sporting JAX adds that umbrellas are not allowed inside UNF’s Hodges Stadium; however, rain ponchos are allowed and will also be available at merchandise stores.

Tickets are on sale now.

