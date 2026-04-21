Sporting JAX sign 16-year-old Bartram Trail High player to men’s roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville added another Academy player to its inaugural roster. The club announced it signed 16-year-old St. Johns native Ethan Underwood to the squad. Sporting JAX says the move showcases the club’s “Pathway to Pro” model, which helps local children pursue professional soccer opportunities.

Sporting JAX signs 16-year-old Ethan Underwood Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox (Left), Ethan Underwood (Middle), Academy Director Levo Guler (Right) (KRISREIDPHOTO)

“This marks the first of what we hope will be many graduates on the ‘Path to Pro’ and it hopefully reassures all Academy players and parents that the pathway is very much in place,” Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to join the pro squad,” said Underwood, who plays at Bartram Trail High. “The staff has incredible knowledge and experience in the soccer world, and I hope to learn from them and be a valuable asset to the team.”

Sporting JAX signs 16-year-old Ethan Underwood Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox (Left), Ethan Underwood (Middle), Academy Director Levo Guler (Right) (KRISREIDPHOTO)

“Congratulations to Ethan on this next step on his soccer journey, a big step for him and fantastic advert for our Academy,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “Myself and the rest of the First Team Coaching staff are looking forward to working with him over the coming months.” Fox doesn’t believe Underwood’s age is an issue. “I’m a firm believer that age is irrelevant when selecting soccer players; if you are good enough, you are old enough,” Fox said. “In time, I am sure there will be more young academy players progressing to our first team.”

“The journey has just begun for Ethan, and we look forward to watching his development continue in the weeks and months ahead,” Warburton added. “Significant credit goes to Levo Guler, the Elite Academy Director, for ensuring Ethan is prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Underwood is the second Academy contract signing after Jack Proctor joined the team last month. The club says Underwood will train with the team throughout its inaugural season in the USL Championship. The men’s team will take on Miami FC on Saturday, April 25, at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

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