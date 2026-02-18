Sporting JAX signs three midfielders to women’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced three new players will be joining the women’s team. Sporting Jax said midfielders Coco Thistle, Abby Boyan, and Presley Cason will be joining the club pending league and federation approval.

“Each of these girls bring something really unique to the team that I think will help lift us up even higher,” said head coach Stacey Balaam. “They’ve all got the grit and determination that we are looking for and it’s evident in the way that they each play and display themselves on the pitch.”

Coco Thistle joins the club following a successful collegiate career at UC Berkley, where she started in 30 of 33 games. She scored four goals and had four assists in over 2,000 minutes played over the course of two seasons.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to join a really successful team,” said Thistle. “They’ve proven that they are an elite team, and I’m really excited to get the chance to be a part of a group that has had such success so early on.”

Abby Boyan comes to Sporting JAX following a season with Danish B-Liga team AaB and a season with NWSL team the Utah Royals. Prior to her professional career, she started all 93 games at the University of Georgia, where she scored 17 goals and had 18 assists.

“The skill level of this team is something to admire,” said Boyan. “It’s hard to find a team that can gel as quick as they have, and it’s going to be very fun to jump in and learn how we all work together as one unit.”

Presley Cason joins Sporting JAX from IMG Academy, where she tallied 62 goals and 39 assists.

“This is a really good opportunity to build my skills with a really good group,” said Cason. “I’m excited to continue developing alongside players and coaches that can teach me things that I can apply in the future.”

Currently, Sporting JAX sits atop the standings in the Gainbridge Super League with 31 points. The club will face second place Lexington SC on Saturday February 21 at 2 p.m.

