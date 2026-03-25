Sporting JAX signs two to inaugural men’s roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville added two more players to its inaugural men’s team. The club signed midfielder Jack Proctor and defender Ryan Edwards pending league and federation approval.

“They are both incredible players and have already contributed a lot to the practices and the team,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “They’re fitting right in with the rest of the team, and it’s fun to watch.”

Proctor’s signing marks the first signing from Sporting JAX Academy. The 17-year-old Proctor spent the last year in the UPSL with DME Academy in Daytona Beach. “It’s obviously a big jump for me, but one that I’m excited to make,” said Proctor. “I’m learning a lot from the veteran guys and the level at which they play is much more competitive than what I’ve seen in my career so far, but it’s something that I think I can be a part of and make a contribution in whatever way I can.”

Ryan Edwards brings veteran experience to the club. Edwards previously spent time in the Indian Super League, where he captained Chennaiyin FC for two seasons, and in the Scottish Premiership, where he played for Falkirk FC.

“This is a good group,” said Edwards. “Mark [Warburton] and Liam [Fox] have put together some incredible players, and I’m just happy to be a part of it. Being on the very first roster of a new team is something every player dreams of, so this has been a great experience so far.”

Sporting JAX will take on Miami FC on March 25 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. The men’s team will then travel to Pittsburgh to face Pittsburgh Pitthounds SC.

Tickets for Sporting JAX games are on sale now.

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