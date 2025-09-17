Sports tourism announcement coming this morning in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — On tap today: The Jacksonville Sports Foundation is hosting a news conference to share what it calls a ‘major sports tourism announcement’ that will elevate Jacksonville as Florida’s Championship City.

The announcement is planned for 10:00 am and we’ll be following developments throughout the day.

The Jacksonville Sports Foundation was created last year with a mission to make Jacksonville a premier sports destination, and economic engine.

Three Big Things to Know:

Baptist Health will mark the start of construction of a new four-story emergency room tower this morning in San Marco. Once open in 2029, it will feature 100 emergency rooms in total, including 37 for children, as well as room for future expansion. During construction, the Baptist Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital ERs will remain open 24/7.

University of Florida leaders say they’re moving closer to opening the school’s new graduate campus in Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood. Classes are expected to begin in the fall of 2026, with students first housed in an existing building while the rest of the campus is developed. Kurt Dudas, UF’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, says they hope the first new building will be open by 2029. The campus is designed to serve as a hub for business, engineering, law, medicine, and architecture programs, while also supporting workforce development in Jacksonville.

St. Johns County Commissioners give preliminary approval to two proposals for the World Golf Village property. One, called Golftopia, would be a family-friendly, golf-inspired entertainment and lifestyle district. The other proposal is called The Fountains at World Golf Village. It would be a mixed-use project with a surgical center. Tuesday’s vote means the developers advance to the second step in the process. Next up, they’ll have to present more detailed plans to the commission.

First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue. This morning temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline. Dry local roads this morning and afternoon. An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches. Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide. We continue to be dry through Friday. An isolated shower is possible, especially at the coast, on Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: A tropical depression has formed in the Central/Eastern Atlantic. It should soon be “Gabrielle”. All indications are an early turn north. Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out. Always more in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

