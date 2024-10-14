SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to original home, NAS Jax Air Show is back

Jacksonville, FL — The NAS Jax Air Show, Birthplace of the Blue Angels, will be held Saturday and Sunday. This event is open to the public and offers free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. All spectators over the age of 18 must present a physical photo ID to gain access to this year’s air show.
Fall festivals and family events are in full effect. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Sunday, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.
Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.
Tuesday, October 15:
Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us Tour with special guest Cults - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Halloween Dance & Costume Party - 7:00 pm - Casa Marina Courtyard Jax Beach
The Florida Ballet Dracula - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, October 16:
Men At Work with special guest Chris Trapper - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, October 17:
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Celtic Thunder Odyssey - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
The Magic of Motown - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
Friday, October 18:
NAS Jax Air Show practice show is only open to those with base access, their guests and local school children.
Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The Revivalists with special guest Moon Taxi - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jax Symphony: Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Ultimate Queen Celebration - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
David Sedaris - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Maysa Leak: Music For Your Soul - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
The Life and Music of George Michael - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, October 19:
NAS Jax Air Show - The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am.
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside - under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
David Sedaris - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Experience Hendrix featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell & Calvin Cooke of the Slide Brothers, Ally Venable, Mato Nanji, Dylan Triplett, Mathias Lattin, and Henri Brown - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, October 20:
NAS Jax Air Show - The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am.
Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Monday, October 21:
National Ballet of Ukraine US Tour - Nadiya Ukraine (Hope of Ukraine) - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater