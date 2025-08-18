Spotlight: Blues, Brews, Bourbon, and BBQ fundraiser for Florida Theatre

Jacksonville, Fl — The annual Blues, Brews, Bourbon, and BBQ showcases Jacksonville’s best wings, pulled pork, smoked brisket and more. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc.

Wednesday, August 20:

The Red Clay Strays - Get Right Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 21:

Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ - 5:30 pm - Bowing Oaks

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Demun Jones at DECCA LIVE - 7:00 pm

Jacksonville RV Show - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Friday, August 22:

Jacksonville RV Show - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Audien: Breakaway College Tour - 9:00 pm - DECCA LIVE

Saturday, August 23:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Jacksonville RV Show - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. DC Power FC - 7:00 pm - UNF Hodges Stadium

UB40 with special guest The Fixx - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jeezy - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, August 24:

Jacksonville RV Show - Prime Osborn Convention Center

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

