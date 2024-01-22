SPOTLIGHT: Boat Show returns to Jacksonville as warmer temperatures arrive

Jacksonville, FL — The 2024 Jacksonville Boat Show returns to the Prime Osborn Convention Center as warmer temperatures are back in NE Florida. It’s one of several events planned in NE Florida this week and weekend.

Tuesday, January 23:

Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Glen Miller Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater

Wednesday, January 24:

Charlotte’s Web - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Puddles Pity Party - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, January 25:

Bowling for Soup with special guests Lit & The Dollyrots - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, January 26:

Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Veterans Stand Down Job Fair & Support Service - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart, Vivaldi & Handel - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Birthday Bash 2024 : Ladies Edition featuring Monica, Tank, Keyshia, and Keke - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th anniversary tour with special guest Seth Walker - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Saturday, January 27:

Veterans Stand Down Resource Day - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Animania! Animation Celebration Mini-Con at MOSH - 6:00 pm - Museum of Science and History

Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The San Marco Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 1936 Hendricks Avenue

Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years | One Night - 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart, Vivaldi & Handel - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th anniversary tour with special guest Seth Walker - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, January 28:

Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Monday, January 29:

Tanya Tucker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre