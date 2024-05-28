Local

SPOTLIGHT: Dave Matthews Band, Jumbo Shrimp, Sharks this week/weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for On Location)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 nominees PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for On Location) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for On Location)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — May ends with some big names rolling through NE Florida including two nights of Dave Matthew Band at Daily’s Place. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home for a series against Durham. There is more to enjoy this week and weekend:

Tuesday, May 28:

Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Tye Tribbett - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 29:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

An Evening with Lee Asher - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 30:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Untold Stories - Spring - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, May 31:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Tay Tay Laser Party Featuring DJ Swiftie - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, June 1:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Parker McCollum - Burn it Down Tour - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 31st Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, June 2:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 10th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!