SPOTLIGHT: Dave Matthews Band, Jumbo Shrimp, Sharks this week/weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — May ends with some big names rolling through NE Florida including two nights of Dave Matthew Band at Daily’s Place. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home for a series against Durham. There is more to enjoy this week and weekend:
Tuesday, May 28:
Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Tye Tribbett - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Wednesday, May 29:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
An Evening with Lee Asher - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, May 30:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Untold Stories - Spring - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, May 31:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Tay Tay Laser Party Featuring DJ Swiftie - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Saturday, June 1:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Parker McCollum - Burn it Down Tour - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 31st Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, June 2:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Heather Loveland Dance Academy 10th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre