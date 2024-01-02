SPOTLIGHT: First full weekend of 2024 features sports, music, fitness opportunities

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s own 38 Special returns home on Saturday for a performance at the Florida Theatre. It’s one of several events in the 904 this weekend.

Wednesday, January 3:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Thursday, January 4:

Donna The Buffalo - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, January 5:

Jacksonville Symphony: Rhapsody in Blue & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Edwin McCain - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Elvis Birthday Bash starring Mike Albert, Scot Bruce and the Big E Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, January 6:

New Year, New You 5k Walk, Run & Roll - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Jacksonville Melanin Market

Eartha’s Farm & Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4850 Moncrief Road

Gathering of Veterans - 10:30 am - 1:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Rhapsody in Blue & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

38 Special with The Curt Towne Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, January 7:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - CBS 47

Orange Park Farmers and Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2042 Park Avenue

Matt Fraser America’s Top Psychic Medium - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The State Ballet of Ukraine presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ballet - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater











