Spotlight: Jacksonville RV Mega Show returns this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville RV Mega Show returns this week at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. The event runs Thursday - Sunday. Riverfront Family Fitness continues through mid-March every weekend. The free programming is scheduled at Ford on Bay and Gefen Park.

Tuesday, February 6:

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, February 7:

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

October London Presents – “The Rebirth of Marvin” Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, February 8:

Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

The Jacksonville Landscape Show 2024 - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Common Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

The Brit Pack - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, February 9:

Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

The Jacksonville Landscape Show 2024 - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

Florida Ballet: Director’s Choice - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Night to Shine - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, February 10:

45th annual Jacksonville Model Train Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Brass, Organ & Percussion - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Grand Funk Railroad - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

Mike Birbiglia - Please Stop The Ride Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, February 11:

Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Clay Bridal Spectacular - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theater