SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars home opener against Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars open up their 30th season at home on Sunday (Sept. 15) against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, as the Jaguars fell 20-17 to the Dolphins in Miami. The Browns were throttled by the Dallas Cowboys, 33-17.
Monday, September 9:
Faye Webster with special guest Miya Folick - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, September 12:
Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ 2024 - 5:30 pm - Bowing Oaks
1964: When the Beatles Rocked Florida - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Friday, September 13:
Sesame Street Live - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Conservation on Draft - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Jax Symphony: Songs Of Buffett And Fins - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
CURLING THEN COCKTAILS (Learn the Olympic Sport of Curling) - 5:45 pm - Community First Igloo
2024 Florida Fin Fest presented by Natural Life - 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Saturday, September 14:
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge
ZEBRA - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Second Saturday Jazz at the Fountain - 7:30 pm - Friendship Fountain
2024 Florida Fin Fest presented by Natural Life - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Jax Symphony: Songs Of Buffett And Fins - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Danae Hays - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Sunday, September 15:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns - 1:00 pm - CBS 47
The St. Augustine Record Fair - free event! - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre