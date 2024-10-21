Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host Green Bay Packers, start of toughest stretch of the season

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and family events are in full effect. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Halloween night, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Tuesday, October 22:

Samara Joy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, October 23:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box Tour 2024 with special guests The Brook and The Bluff - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Celebrate Halloween at the Top Dawg Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - Top Dawg Tavern, 13820 Old St. Augustine Rd.

Thursday, October 24:

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

A Taste of the Philippines - 6:00 pm - MOSH

An Orchestration of Food, Wine & Music - 6:00 pm - Timuquana Country Club

Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Kirk Franklin - Reunion Tour 2024 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Benson Boone - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, October 25:

Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band with Mannie Fresh and special guest Hot Boy Turk - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Luther: Never Too Much - 6:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Saturday, October 26:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Jumbo Shrimp and Jax Melanin Market’s Fall Festival - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd

Combat Night Pro Jacksonville - starts at 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Murray Hill-O-Ween - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Murray Hill

95.1 WAPE presents Stephen Sanchez with special guest The Paper Kites - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Opening Act Carole Mayedo Band | Hosted by Karrissa Wade - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Halloween Costume Comedy Show - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, October 27:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30

Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo Fall 2024 - 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

