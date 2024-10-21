SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host Green Bay Packers, start of toughest stretch of the season

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and family events are in full effect. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Halloween night, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.
Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.
Tuesday, October 22:
Samara Joy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, October 23:
Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box Tour 2024 with special guests The Brook and The Bluff - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Celebrate Halloween at the Top Dawg Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - Top Dawg Tavern, 13820 Old St. Augustine Rd.
Thursday, October 24:
Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
A Taste of the Philippines - 6:00 pm - MOSH
An Orchestration of Food, Wine & Music - 6:00 pm - Timuquana Country Club
Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Kirk Franklin - Reunion Tour 2024 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Benson Boone - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, October 25:
Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band with Mannie Fresh and special guest Hot Boy Turk - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Luther: Never Too Much - 6:30 pm - Ritz Theatre
Saturday, October 26:
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside
Jumbo Shrimp and Jax Melanin Market’s Fall Festival - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd
Combat Night Pro Jacksonville - starts at 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Murray Hill-O-Ween - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Murray Hill
95.1 WAPE presents Stephen Sanchez with special guest The Paper Kites - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Opening Act Carole Mayedo Band | Hosted by Karrissa Wade - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Halloween Costume Comedy Show - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Sunday, October 27:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30
Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo Fall 2024 - 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center