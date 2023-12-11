SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host Ravens in Sunday Night showdown at The Bank

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are aiming to bounce back from two straight losses to teams from Ohio as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Baltimore is setting a blistering pace in the AFC playoff push, at 10-3.

Monday, December 11:

Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration - 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, December 12:

Historic Springfield Holiday Bicycle Ride and Parade - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sesquicentennial Park (1527 N Main St)

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, December 13:

The Allman Betts Family Revival w/ Special Guests Melody Trucks & J.D. Simo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, December 15:

“ELF” Free Holiday Event - A Food Drive Event, Presented by Friends of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Lewis Black Off The Rails - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Saturday, December 16:

The Wait Is Over Christmas Tour - 7:00 am - 10:00 am - 932 Edgewood Ave South

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 11:00 am and 5:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Community Holiday Celebration - 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm - A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Main Street Food Park Holiday Market - 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Springfield 1352 N Main St.

Tony Hinchcliffe Fully Groan Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Steve Miller Band with Samantha Fish Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wehner’s Christmas Spectacular - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, December 17:

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Movie 2023 - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 2:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 pm - EverBank Stadium



