Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host Ravens in Sunday Night showdown at The Bank

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jaguars to host Ravens on Sunday night JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: The Jacksonville Jaguars defense celebrates after a fumble during the fourth quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are aiming to bounce back from two straight losses to teams from Ohio as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Baltimore is setting a blistering pace in the AFC playoff push, at 10-3.

Monday, December 11:

Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration - 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, December 12:

Historic Springfield Holiday Bicycle Ride and Parade - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sesquicentennial Park (1527 N Main St)

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, December 13:

The Allman Betts Family Revival w/ Special Guests Melody Trucks & J.D. Simo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, December 15:

“ELF” Free Holiday Event - A Food Drive Event, Presented by Friends of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Lewis Black Off The Rails - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Saturday, December 16:

The Wait Is Over Christmas Tour - 7:00 am - 10:00 am - 932 Edgewood Ave South

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 11:00 am and 5:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Community Holiday Celebration - 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm - A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Main Street Food Park Holiday Market - 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Springfield 1352 N Main St.

Tony Hinchcliffe Fully Groan Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Steve Miller Band with Samantha Fish Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wehner’s Christmas Spectacular - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, December 17:

Jacksonville Symphony: First Coast Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Movie 2023 - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Apex Theatre Studios Presents: Annie Jr. - 2:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 pm - EverBank Stadium


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!