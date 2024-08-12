SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp, more this week/weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars stay home for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, with a Saturday night contest against in-state NFC rival Tampa Bay. Watch the Jaguars and Buccaneers at 7:30 pm on CBS 47. The Jumbo Shrimp are also back home for a series against Memphis.
Here is a full rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:
Tuesday, August 13:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Wednesday, August 14:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Thursday, August 15:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Friday, August 16:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds DOUBLEHEADER - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Maren Morris with special guest Anna Graves - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, August 17:
Stuff the Bus School Supplies Collection Drive at The Farmers Market in partnership with Investing in Kids (INK!) - 8:30 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Riverside Arts Market -
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium
Magic Men Australia 18+ Only - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
The Ultimate Elvis Celebration - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
311: Unity Tour with special guests AWOLNATION & Neon Trees - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 18:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark