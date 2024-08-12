SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp, more this week/weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars stay home for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, with a Saturday night contest against in-state NFC rival Tampa Bay. Watch the Jaguars and Buccaneers at 7:30 pm on CBS 47. The Jumbo Shrimp are also back home for a series against Memphis.

Here is a full rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, August 13:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, August 14:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, August 15:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, August 16:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds DOUBLEHEADER - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Maren Morris with special guest Anna Graves - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, August 17:

Stuff the Bus School Supplies Collection Drive at The Farmers Market in partnership with Investing in Kids (INK!) - 8:30 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Riverside Arts Market -

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Magic Men Australia 18+ Only - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

The Ultimate Elvis Celebration - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

311: Unity Tour with special guests AWOLNATION & Neon Trees - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark















