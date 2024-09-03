SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open up season in Miami, plenty to do in NE Florida this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars start their 30th season with four straight games against playoff teams. The journey begins in Miami on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 1:00 pm on CBS 47.

Tuesday, September 3:

Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri: Mysteries that Remain - runs through January 12, 2025 - Cummer Museum

Exalted Shores: The Dance of Form, Color & Light - runs through September 29 - Beaches Museum

Lives Eliminated, Dreams Illuminated - runs through February 2, 2025 - Museum of Science and History

Wednesday, September 4:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

904 Day Urban Hike in Historic Durkeeville - 9:00 am - 11:00 am - 2503 Myrtle Avenue

#BuyChamber Evening Market - 5:30 pm - Jax Chamber

Friday, September 6:

Cody Jinks with special guest Jake Worthington - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More - 8:45 pm - Friday Musicale Inc

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Friendship Fountain

Free Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 7:

Riverside Arts Market (RAM) - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Galaxy Fest - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Cedric Burnside - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

The Donna Summer Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Riding the Rails: Pablo Beach Train Day 2024 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Beaches Museum

Jimmy Dore - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Sunday, September 8:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Live In Concert - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater



