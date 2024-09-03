SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open up season in Miami, plenty to do in NE Florida this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars start their 30th season with four straight games against playoff teams. The journey begins in Miami on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 1:00 pm on CBS 47.
Tuesday, September 3:
Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri: Mysteries that Remain - runs through January 12, 2025 - Cummer Museum
Exalted Shores: The Dance of Form, Color & Light - runs through September 29 - Beaches Museum
Lives Eliminated, Dreams Illuminated - runs through February 2, 2025 - Museum of Science and History
Wednesday, September 4:
Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville
904 Day Urban Hike in Historic Durkeeville - 9:00 am - 11:00 am - 2503 Myrtle Avenue
#BuyChamber Evening Market - 5:30 pm - Jax Chamber
Friday, September 6:
Cody Jinks with special guest Jake Worthington - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More - 8:45 pm - Friday Musicale Inc
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Friendship Fountain
Free Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Saturday, September 7:
Riverside Arts Market (RAM) - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Galaxy Fest - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Cedric Burnside - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
The Donna Summer Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Riding the Rails: Pablo Beach Train Day 2024 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Beaches Museum
Jimmy Dore - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Sunday, September 8:
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Live In Concert - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater