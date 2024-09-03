Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open up season in Miami, plenty to do in NE Florida this weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jaguars Falcons Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason footballl game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars start their 30th season with four straight games against playoff teams. The journey begins in Miami on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 1:00 pm on CBS 47.

Tuesday, September 3:

Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri: Mysteries that Remain - runs through January 12, 2025 - Cummer Museum

Exalted Shores: The Dance of Form, Color & Light - runs through September 29 - Beaches Museum

Lives Eliminated, Dreams Illuminated - runs through February 2, 2025 - Museum of Science and History

Wednesday, September 4:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

904 Day Urban Hike in Historic Durkeeville - 9:00 am - 11:00 am - 2503 Myrtle Avenue

#BuyChamber Evening Market - 5:30 pm - Jax Chamber

Friday, September 6:

Cody Jinks with special guest Jake Worthington - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More - 8:45 pm - Friday Musicale Inc

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Friendship Fountain

Free Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 7:

Riverside Arts Market (RAM) - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Galaxy Fest - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Cedric Burnside - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

The Donna Summer Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Riding the Rails: Pablo Beach Train Day 2024 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Beaches Museum

Jimmy Dore - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Sunday, September 8:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Live In Concert - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater


Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

