SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars preseason begins against defending champ Chiefs

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 30th season with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.
Tuesday, August 6:
Joshua Bassett: The Golden Years Tour - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Wednesday, August 7:
Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville
Christopher Cross - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, August 8:
Hawthorne Heights presents: 20 Years of Tears - 4:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, August 9:
Nick Di Paolo - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
SOJA with special guests Algorhythm and Sensamotion - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphiteatre
Summer at the Cummer - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Cummer Museum
Saturday, August 10:
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
UB40 - Red Red Wine Tour with special guests The English Beat and Maxi Priest - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 11:
Slash - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with special guests Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph - 5:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre