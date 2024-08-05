Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars preseason begins against defending champ Chiefs

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team’s long-anticipated “Prowler Throwbacks,” which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team's long-anticipated "Prowler Throwbacks," which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 30th season with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.

Tuesday, August 6:

Joshua Bassett: The Golden Years Tour - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Wednesday, August 7:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Christopher Cross - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, August 8:

Hawthorne Heights presents: 20 Years of Tears - 4:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, August 9:

Nick Di Paolo - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

SOJA with special guests Algorhythm and Sensamotion - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphiteatre

Summer at the Cummer - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Cummer Museum

Saturday, August 10:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

UB40 - Red Red Wine Tour with special guests The English Beat and Maxi Priest - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 11:

Slash - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with special guests Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph - 5:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre




Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

