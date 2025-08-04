Spotlight: Jaguars preseason opener vs. Steelers on Saturday

Jacksonville, FL — It’s a game week for the Jaguars as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff is Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Before you throw on the Jaguars gear, gather your family and enjoy Touch-a-Truck, presented by CMG, at the Brooks Family YMCA starting at 8:00 am Saturday.

Wednesday, August 8:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Bass Invasion with VCTRE at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm

Thursday, August 7:

Sister Hazel with special guest Carl Wockner - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, August 8:

Summer Unity Tour featuring LIVE and Collective Soul - 6:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Rock Orchestra Summer Concert Series | The Music of Journey - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Riley Green: Damn Country Music Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Brian Kelley - Sunshine State of Mind Tour with special guests Huntt Garrett, Tyler Pigg, & Katlin Owen - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze of Summer Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre





Saturday, August 9:

Touch-a-Truck presented by CMG - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Pack The Sack 2025 - Free backpacks and school supplies - starting at 8:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Active After 50 Expo - 10:00 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, August 10:

Girl Named Tom - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

