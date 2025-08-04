Local

Spotlight: Jaguars preseason opener vs. Steelers on Saturday

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, FL — It’s a game week for the Jaguars as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff is Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Before you throw on the Jaguars gear, gather your family and enjoy Touch-a-Truck, presented by CMG, at the Brooks Family YMCA starting at 8:00 am Saturday.

Wednesday, August 8:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Bass Invasion with VCTRE at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm

Thursday, August 7:

Sister Hazel with special guest Carl Wockner - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, August 8:

Summer Unity Tour featuring LIVE and Collective Soul - 6:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Rock Orchestra Summer Concert Series | The Music of Journey - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Riley Green: Damn Country Music Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Brian Kelley - Sunshine State of Mind Tour with special guests Huntt Garrett, Tyler Pigg, & Katlin Owen - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze of Summer Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre


Saturday, August 9:

Touch-a-Truck presented by CMG - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Pack The Sack 2025 - Free backpacks and school supplies - starting at 8:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Active After 50 Expo - 10:00 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, August 10:

Girl Named Tom - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

