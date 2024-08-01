Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp, The Cummer Museum, Switchfoot, and more.

Switchfoot

Jacksonville, FL —

Thursday, August 1st:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs - 121 Financial Ballpark

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid: Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 Tour - Daily’s Place

Words and Music Series: Scott Watkins - San Marco Avenue

Friday, August 2nd:

Summer at the Cummer - Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

Visit Jacksonville Explorers – ShakesBeer by Lumen Repertory Theatre - East Forsyth Street

Straight No Chaser - St. Augustine Amphitheare

The Magic of Motown - Thrasher-Horne Center

Chingo Bling - Cafe Eleven

Saturday, August 3rd:

Melanin Market: Rodeo Edition - A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Family Day at Top Dawg Tavern - Old St. Augustine Road

Lindsey Stirling: The Duality Tour - Daily’s Place

Switchfoot, Blue October, and Matt Nathanson at St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine Amphitheare

Sunday, August 4th:

LOL JAX Film Festival - WJCT Studios

