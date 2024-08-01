SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp, The Cummer Museum, Switchfoot, and more.

Jacksonville, FL —
Thursday, August 1st:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs - 121 Financial Ballpark
Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid: Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 Tour - Daily’s Place
Words and Music Series: Scott Watkins - San Marco Avenue
Friday, August 2nd:
Summer at the Cummer - Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens
Visit Jacksonville Explorers – ShakesBeer by Lumen Repertory Theatre - East Forsyth Street
Straight No Chaser - St. Augustine Amphitheare
The Magic of Motown - Thrasher-Horne Center
Chingo Bling - Cafe Eleven
Saturday, August 3rd:
Melanin Market: Rodeo Edition - A Philip Randolph Blvd.
Family Day at Top Dawg Tavern - Old St. Augustine Road
Lindsey Stirling: The Duality Tour - Daily’s Place
Switchfoot, Blue October, and Matt Nathanson at St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine Amphitheare
Sunday, August 4th:
LOL JAX Film Festival - WJCT Studios
