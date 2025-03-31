SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp return, Les Miserable, Rascal Flatts and more fun for early April

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season is beginning this week with a homestand against the Worchester Red Sox in the newly-renovated VyStar Ballpark.





Tuesday, April 1:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Wednesday, April 2:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Thursday, April 3:

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime The Final Chapter Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 4:

World Ballet Series Presents The Great Gatsby - A New Ballet - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Les Miserables - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Saturday, April 5:

Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 10am - 5pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Les Miserables - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Rascal Flatts: Life Is A Highway Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes The Family Reunion Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 6:

Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 11am - 4pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Les Miserables - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Marcus King Band Goes To School: The Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Sharks v Vegas Knight Hawks - 6:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena



