SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp return, Les Miserable, Rascal Flatts and more fun for early April

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark (WYATT LUCOVSKY/Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Facebook)
Jacksonville, Fl — The 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season is beginning this week with a homestand against the Worchester Red Sox in the newly-renovated VyStar Ballpark.


Tuesday, April 1:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Wednesday, April 2:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Thursday, April 3:

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime The Final Chapter Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 4:

World Ballet Series Presents The Great Gatsby - A New Ballet - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Les Miserables - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Saturday, April 5:

Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 10am - 5pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Les Miserables - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Rascal Flatts: Life Is A Highway Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes The Family Reunion Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 6:

Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 11am - 4pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Les Miserables - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Marcus King Band Goes To School: The Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Sharks v Vegas Knight Hawks - 6:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena


Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

