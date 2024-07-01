SPOTLIGHT: Lots of options for fireworks this week, weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville and NE Florida will celebrate our nation’s independence with several opportunities for fireworks displays.

The City of Jacksonville invites you to enjoy this dazzling event on Thursday, July 4th, starting at 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Jacksonville

Ray Greene Park(Please note: The park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

You can view the fireworks from the North and South banks along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, as well as from surrounding areas near the additional launch sites.

Monday, July 1:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Fourth of July 2024: County-by-county list of fireworks displays, events in the Jacksonville area.

Tuesday, July 2:

Billy Jonas: Who’s Gonna Make our Music? - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party with special guests LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 3:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark - Fireworks follow the game!











