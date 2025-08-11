Spotlight: Nate Bargatze Big Dumb Eyes World Tour lands in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL — The first week back to school in northeast Florida also offers plenty of activities and events including the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday - Sunday. Comedian Nate Bargatze brings his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.
And the newly reopened Ponte Vedra Concert Hall features more music this weekend. Here is a rundown of events by day:
Tuesday, August 12:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Blind Melon - 8:00 pm - FIVE (1028 Park Street)
Wednesday, August 13:
American Heroes Concert and Bike Fest - 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck
Postmodern Jukebox - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Thursday, August 14:
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Will Clarke - 9:00 pm - DECCA Live
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Friday, August 15:
Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Taylor Swift Laser Party Featuring DJ Swiftie - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Saturday, August 16:
BeeFare: Honey Bee Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
The Ultimate Elvis Concert - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
The Wood Brothers with special guest Mason Via - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Dope Shows Presents Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
TroyBoi - 9:00 pm - DECCA Live
Sunday, August 17:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark