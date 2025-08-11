Spotlight: Nate Bargatze Big Dumb Eyes World Tour lands in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL — The first week back to school in northeast Florida also offers plenty of activities and events including the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday - Sunday. Comedian Nate Bargatze brings his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

And the newly reopened Ponte Vedra Concert Hall features more music this weekend. Here is a rundown of events by day:

Tuesday, August 12:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Blind Melon - 8:00 pm - FIVE (1028 Park Street)

Wednesday, August 13:

American Heroes Concert and Bike Fest - 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck

Postmodern Jukebox - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, August 14:

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Will Clarke - 9:00 pm - DECCA Live





Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, August 15:

Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Taylor Swift Laser Party Featuring DJ Swiftie - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Saturday, August 16:

BeeFare: Honey Bee Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Ultimate Elvis Concert - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

The Wood Brothers with special guest Mason Via - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall





Dope Shows Presents Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

TroyBoi - 9:00 pm - DECCA Live

Sunday, August 17:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

