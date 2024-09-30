SPOTLIGHT: October opportunity for Jaguars rebound

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars will induct Tom Coughlin into the Ring of Honor at EverBank Stadium on Sunday - and fans will surely hope that will be enough magic to end in a win against the Colts. Coughlin, who was the Jaguar’s first-ever head coach, a position he held from 1995-2002, will be inducted into the Pride of Jaguars.

This weekend is also the return of the Constellation Furyk & Friends at Timuquana Country Club. The PGA TOUR Champions event benefits Northeast Florida charities thru The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is excited to open the 37th annual Spooktacular Friday - Sunday, and every weekend in October.

The 2024 Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Saturday and Sunday will be a Celtic festival showcasing Celtic music, food, merchandise, whisky tasting, a family zone with ax throwing, and a petting zoo featuring the famous Scottish Coo cows.

The Jacksonville Fall RV Show returns to the Equestrian Center Thursday - Sunday.

Tuesday, October 1:

Furyk Foundation Concert: Brothers Osborne - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Wednesday, October 2:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

#BuyChamber Fall Market - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - JAX Chamber

Northeast Florida Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Career Fair - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Awakening Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Thursday, October 3:

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Friday, October 4:

First Friday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown St. Augustine

Anne Wilson: The Rebel Tour | Opening Act | Jordan Rowe - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Boyz II Men - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Jax Symphony: Dancing Queens - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Black Crowes (Rescheduled) - Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) with special guest Fortune Child - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - 9:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, October 5:

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market - 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Jax Symphony: Dancing Queens - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Piff The Magic Dragon - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Shrek The Musical - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

85 South: Big Business Comedy Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Used with special guest Plain White T’s - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Sunday, October 6:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Avatar - The Last Airbender - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

John Anderson – Acoustic - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Terry Theater



