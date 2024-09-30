SPOTLIGHT: October opportunity for Jaguars rebound

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars will induct Tom Coughlin into the Ring of Honor at EverBank Stadium on Sunday - and fans will surely hope that will be enough magic to end in a win against the Colts. Coughlin, who was the Jaguar’s first-ever head coach, a position he held from 1995-2002, will be inducted into the Pride of Jaguars.
This weekend is also the return of the Constellation Furyk & Friends at Timuquana Country Club. The PGA TOUR Champions event benefits Northeast Florida charities thru The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation.
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is excited to open the 37th annual Spooktacular Friday - Sunday, and every weekend in October.
The 2024 Scottish Athletics Masters World Championship will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Saturday and Sunday will be a Celtic festival showcasing Celtic music, food, merchandise, whisky tasting, a family zone with ax throwing, and a petting zoo featuring the famous Scottish Coo cows.
The Jacksonville Fall RV Show returns to the Equestrian Center Thursday - Sunday.
Tuesday, October 1:
Furyk Foundation Concert: Brothers Osborne - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Wednesday, October 2:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
#BuyChamber Fall Market - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - JAX Chamber
Northeast Florida Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Career Fair - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Awakening Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Thursday, October 3:
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Friday, October 4:
First Friday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown St. Augustine
Anne Wilson: The Rebel Tour | Opening Act | Jordan Rowe - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Boyz II Men - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Jax Symphony: Dancing Queens - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Black Crowes (Rescheduled) - Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) with special guest Fortune Child - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - 9:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, October 5:
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market - 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Jax Symphony: Dancing Queens - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Piff The Magic Dragon - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Shrek The Musical - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
85 South: Big Business Comedy Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Used with special guest Plain White T’s - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Terry Theater
Sunday, October 6:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
Avatar - The Last Airbender - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
John Anderson – Acoustic - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Terry Theater