SPOTLIGHT: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and New Year’s celebrations in the 904

Jacksonville, Fl — The Museum of Science and History is hosting Holiday Trains through Sunday, December 31.

Thursday, December 28:

A Drag Queen Christmas 2023 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Maroon 5 - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Vendaros Circus - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, December 29:

Touchdown Party presented by North Florida Sales - 10:00 A.M. – Noon - EverBank Stadium Sky Patio

79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Kentucky vs. Clemson - 12:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Vendaros Circus - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Matt Mathews When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, December 30:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Fortune Feimster - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Vendaros Circus - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nardo Wick: Birthday Bash - Special Guest: Lil Poppa - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Zach Rushing - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater

Sunday, December 31:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and on CBS 47

Vendaros Circus - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Foot of Centre Street

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville New Year’s Eve Fireworks - 11:59 pm - Downtown Jacksonville Riverfront

Monday, January 1:

Vendaros Circus - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Child Cancer Fund New Year’s Day Ball Drop - 4:30 pm - Jacksonville Golf and Country Club