SPOTLIGHT: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and New Year’s celebrations in the 904

Jacksonville, Fl — The Museum of Science and History is hosting Holiday Trains through Sunday, December 31.
Thursday, December 28:
A Drag Queen Christmas 2023 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Maroon 5 - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Vendaros Circus - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, December 29:
Touchdown Party presented by North Florida Sales - 10:00 A.M. – Noon - EverBank Stadium Sky Patio
79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Kentucky vs. Clemson - 12:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
Vendaros Circus - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Matt Mathews When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, December 30:
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside
Fortune Feimster - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Vendaros Circus - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Nardo Wick: Birthday Bash - Special Guest: Lil Poppa - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Zach Rushing - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater
Sunday, December 31:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and on CBS 47
Vendaros Circus - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Foot of Centre Street
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Jacksonville New Year’s Eve Fireworks - 11:59 pm - Downtown Jacksonville Riverfront
Monday, January 1:
Vendaros Circus - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Child Cancer Fund New Year’s Day Ball Drop - 4:30 pm - Jacksonville Golf and Country Club