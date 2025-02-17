SPOTLIGHT: Willie Nelson headlines two nights of music in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday, February 18:

Chris Botti - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wednesday, February 19:

Super Scientific Circus - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Danny Go Live! - 5:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, February 20:

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power! - 6:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, February 21:

Jax College Baseball Classic:

2 p.m. – Ohio State vs. NC State - 121 Financial Ballpark

6 p.m. – Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

MANIA The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Peter Pan - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, February 22:

Jax College Baseball Classic:

Noon – Coastal Carolina vs. Ohio State - 121 Financial Ballpark

4 p.m. – NC State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark

PBR: Unleash the Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Peter Pan - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

WALLOWS - Model & More Tour with special guest Deb Never - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The McElroys My Brother, My Brother, & Me - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, February 23:

Lullaby of the Rivers Festival - FREE EVENT! - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax College Baseball Classic:

11 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark

2:30 p.m. – NC State vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark

Peter Pan - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

PBR: Unleash the Beast - 2:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band With Special Guests Brit Taylor - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre



