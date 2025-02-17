Local

SPOTLIGHT: Willie Nelson headlines two nights of music in St. Augustine

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Philanthropy-FireAid-Benefits FILE - Willie Nelson entertains the audience while performing at the Farm Aid Concert in Camden, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) (Tim Larsen/AP)
Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday, February 18:

Chris Botti - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wednesday, February 19:

Super Scientific Circus - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Danny Go Live! - 5:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, February 20:

Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power! - 6:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, February 21:

Jax College Baseball Classic:

2 p.m. – Ohio State vs. NC State - 121 Financial Ballpark

6 p.m. – Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

MANIA The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Peter Pan - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, February 22:

Jax College Baseball Classic:

Noon – Coastal Carolina vs. Ohio State - 121 Financial Ballpark

4 p.m. – NC State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark

PBR: Unleash the Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Peter Pan - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

WALLOWS - Model & More Tour with special guest Deb Never - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The McElroys My Brother, My Brother, & Me - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, February 23:

Lullaby of the Rivers Festival - FREE EVENT! - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax College Baseball Classic:

11 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark

2:30 p.m. – NC State vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark

Peter Pan - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

PBR: Unleash the Beast - 2:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band With Special Guests Brit Taylor - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

