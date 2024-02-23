Spring is almost here as Orange Park Mall set to host several Easter events

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Mall is ready for Spring as a delightful array of Easter events are planned for the local community.

Beginning on Fri., March 8, the Easter Bunny will make his entrance into the Orange Park Mall. His visit is said to delight guests with photo opportunities and Easter cheer through March 30.

On March 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. families can join in for the Cute as a Bunny Hop event. It’s free and will include a dance party will costume characters, Belle & Spiderman. Easter egg hunts and themed crafts will be ready to welcome the children to enjoy.

The mall is also offering for children with sensory sensitives, Sensitive Bunny on Sun., March 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“This inclusive event offers a quieter, calmer environment for individuals to meet and greet the Easter Bunny,” The Orange Park Mall said in its events announcement. “The Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) will be onsite to provide information and special activities for families, along with furry friends from the Clay Humane Society CARE Team (Companion Animals Reaching Everyone) to offer comfort and companionship.”

On Monday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can celebrate the Easter season with their pets. The Easter Bunny will be available for pet-friendly photo opportunities. Guests will be asked to kindly keep their furry friends on a leash or in a carrier throughout the event.

“We are thrilled to offer a vibrant array of events that bring our community together and infuse Orange Park Mall with the spirit of the season,” General Manager at Orange Park Mall, Randy Bowman said. “Our commitment to providing engaging experiences for families remains steadfast, and we look forward to welcoming guests to celebrate spring with us.”

The mall will be closed on Easter Sunday, March. 31.

For additional information and event details, visit OrangeParkMall.com.

