Spring temperatures this weekend before storms Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says this weekend will be warm!

Here’s what Gibbs says we can expect:

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s today and low-mid 80s Sunday.

Sunday’s record high is 85 set in 2020. The First Alert Forecast high is 84.

The weekend will be dry with areas of overnight fog. Nighttime temperatures are in the 50s.

Pollen levels will soar with the warmer temperatures.

A cold front Monday evening will bring showers and storms back to the region, some strong/severe in the afternoon/evening.

