Sprout Organics expands recalled lead contaminated baby food pouches

Jacksonville, Fla. — Sprout Organics is including additional lots in the ongoing recall of Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach pouches due to elevated levels of lead.

The expanded recall now includes 3.5 ounce pouches with best buy dates of Oct292025, Oct302025, Dec042025, and Feb042026 and lot codes 4212, 4213, 4282, and 4310. Consumers with product matching the description should return it to their local store for a full refund. The expiration date and lot code are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch.

No illnesses have been reported yet. Exposure to even low levels of lead may increase blood lead levels. Children exposed to enough lead for enough time can affect their learning and development, or even cause long term health complications.

We previously reported the initial recall announcement issued September 16th. The pouches were distributed to Walgreens and independent stores in 28 states, including Florida.

Most sales took place between September and December 2024. The lot was not sold to other large grocery chains.

