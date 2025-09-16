‘Square peg in a round hole’: New affordable housing law tying city leaders’ hands on zoning issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A change in state law is allowing for developments that make no sense, according to one Jacksonville councilmember.

One might question the logic behind building 216 townhomes right next to Atlantic Can Inc’s tire recycling plant on the Northside, especially given it caught fire less than a year ago.

“And it burnt for weeks before they were able to get it out,” said Councilmember Mike Gay (R-District 2), who represents the surrounding district.

But Gay explained the planned development could become a reality.

“What they can do and what can be placed there, right now the way the law is, it’s out of our reach,” said Gay.

Gay said the landowner initially tried to get the industrial parcel rezoned, but faced pushback from community stakeholders and withdrew their request.

But not long after, Gay received a letter from the city’s planning department informing him the owner had leveraged a new state law and was cleared to move forward with their plans.

The Live Local Act was passed in 2023 with the goal of reducing red tape and encouraging the development of workforce and affordable housing.

In certain cases, it can be used to supersede local zoning rules.

In this case, it would allow a residential complex to possibly be built directly next to an industrial site.

Gay argued the plan doesn’t make any sense, but there’s nothing local leaders can do about it.

“It’s just a square peg in a round hole. It just does not work,” said Gay.

And Gay said he expects more cases like this one to pop up unless the law is changed.

If it doesn’t, he argued, developers rather than neighbors could end up with the final say on how the city is shaped moving forward.

“We lose total control or ability to say what we want in our own communities,” said Gay.

Action News Jax did reach out to the landowner for comment on this story.

They declined to weigh in on the record.

