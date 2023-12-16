Local

SR 9B between St. Johns Parkway and Peyton Parkway is closed in both directions

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

All lanes closed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic crash involving a fatality.

The location of the accident is State Road 9B between St. Johns Parkway and Peyton Parkway.

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP for more information.

