The St. Augustine Amphitheatre adds new upgrades and shops ahead of concert season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has completed renovations and construction on new additions to the concert venue.

Saturday, officials held a ribbon-cutting for the venue’s first-ever on-site merchandise shop, a newly renovated box office, and its own coffee shop.

The Amp says this new dedicated retail space will let customers purchase exclusive apparel, collectibles and concert tickets in person, allowing them to avoid expensive online ticketing fees.

The Amp Shop and Box Office will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., with extended hours on show days.

“For years, we’ve envisioned having an on-site merchandise shop at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and we’re thrilled to finally bring that vision to life,” said Gabe Pellicer, CEO and president of SJC Cultural Events, Inc. “Our team is dedicated to creating unforgettable concert experiences for both our local community and visitors, and this new space allows fans to take a piece of that experience home with them.”

In addition, visitors will be able to fuel up for a night of music at the brand-new Kookaburra Coffee Outpost.

The full-service, locally-based coffee shop offers a complete menu of coffee, espresso, and baked goods. It will operate on the same hours as the shop and box office.

“Partnering with The Kookaburra—a brand that shares our deep roots and commitment to St. Johns County—reinforces our mission of being ‘Community Owned, Community Operated, and Community Led,’” said Pellicer. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone into this space as we kick off an incredible new concert season.”

“The Kookaburra is very excited at the opportunity to be a part of the Amphitheatre experience,” said Spencer Hooker and Megan Vidal, founders and owners of The Kookaburra Coffee. “As a born and bred St. Johns County brand, our focus on customer experience and deep community connection will serve to enhance the uncompromising authenticity of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and SJC Cultural Events, Inc. organization.”

The 2025 concert season at The Amp kicked off on February 11th with Alice Cooper.

Coming up are concerts headlined by Willie Nelson & Family, Wallows, The Beach Boys, Foreigner and Diana Ross.

