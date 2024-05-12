St. Augustine Amphitheatre to host The Sisters of Mercy September 26th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance by The Sisters of Mercy on Thursday, September 26, accompanied by special guest Blaqk Audio.

Tickets for this electrifying event are now available online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

After their triumphant return to North America last year, which included sold-out shows in major cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, The Sisters of Mercy are set to embark on a 26-show tour this Fall, with a stop at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

This tour marks their first North American performance in over 14 years and promises to be a memorable experience for fans.

With a lineup featuring Andrew Eldritch on vocals, along with seasoned band members Ben Christo, Chris Catalyst, and Kai, The Sisters of Mercy are renowned for their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, and dance beats. Their live performances are known for their cinematic light shows and a setlist packed with hits, deep cuts, and new tunes.

Show Details:

Artist: The Sisters of Mercy

Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Ticket Price: $39.50 - $89.50

On Sale: Friday, May 10 at 10 am

Event Details: https://www.theamp.com/events/detail/sisters-of-mercy

