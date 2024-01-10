St. Augustine celebrates Arbor Day with a thanks to a special volunteer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — This year, City Commissioner Barbara Blonder will offer a special recognition to long-time resident and community volunteer, Gina Burrell, in appreciation for her many years of dedicated volunteer service in the community.

The City of St. Augustine’s Annual Arbor Day Ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, at Davenport Park, adjacent to the SJC Main Library, located at W. San Carlos.

“I’m proud to take this opportunity to recognize Gina at this year’s Arbor Day event,” Commissioner Barbara Blonder commented. “She has served on the Street Tree Advisory Committee for 19 years and was responsible for establishing the Beautification sub-committee. She is an avid advocate for our trees and the overall environmental health our community.”

In addition to the special presentation from Commissioner Blonder, an Oak tree will be planted, remarks will be offered by the Street Tree Advisory Committee (STAC) Chair, Freemont Latimer, and there will be a poetry reading by the City’s Poet Laureate, Norma Sherry.

This year, City staff will be giving away Red Cedar, Southern Magnolia, Winged Elm, and Sweet Bay saplings at Davenport Park.

For those who are unable to attend the Arbor Day event in person, there will be a drive-thru sapling distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or while supplies last, via the W. Castillo Drive Entrance of the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.