St. Augustine City Council advances ordinance that triples parking penalties

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — With a vote of 4-1, the St. Augustine City Council is advancing an ordinance that would triple the penalties for illegal parking to a second hearing. The ordinance would increase the penalty for illegal parking in the city’s historic district and surrounding areas from $35 to $100.

City officials say the higher penalty will work to deter people from parking illegally in the city and blocking driveways, citing parking issues during the popular Nights of Lights event.

“Our prices are very, very fair, “says St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline.

The ordinance will now go to a public hearing. Mayor Sikes-Kline says she’s looking forward to hearing from the public.

