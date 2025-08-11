Local

St. Augustine City Council advances ordinance that triples parking penalties

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV and Kristine Bellino
(Kristine Bellino )
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV and Kristine Bellino

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — With a vote of 4-1, the St. Augustine City Council is advancing an ordinance that would triple the penalties for illegal parking to a second hearing. The ordinance would increase the penalty for illegal parking in the city’s historic district and surrounding areas from $35 to $100.

City officials say the higher penalty will work to deter people from parking illegally in the city and blocking driveways, citing parking issues during the popular Nights of Lights event.

“Our prices are very, very fair, “says St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline.

The ordinance will now go to a public hearing. Mayor Sikes-Kline says she’s looking forward to hearing from the public.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News