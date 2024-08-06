St. Augustine clerk’s office Passport Saturday successfully processes 284 passport applications

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller is pleased to announce the successful results of the August 3 Passport Saturday Event. During the event, clerks welcomed 600 residents, successfully processed 284 passport applications, and took 249 passport photos.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Our Passport Saturday event was a great success, demonstrating Clerk Patty’s commitment to exceptional customer service by extending hours to meet the demand for passport services,” said John Rundgren, Clerk Designee. “A big thanks to the Sheriff’s Office, Giddens Security, and the Clerk’s Office team for their hard work in assisting everyone at this event.”

The Clerk’s Office offers passport services Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Appointments are encouraged at the main office location, though walk-ins are welcome. The Julington Creek and Ponte Vedra annexes offer passport services by appointment only.

To further assist residents, the Clerk’s Office has created a comprehensive Passport Guide that simplifies the application process with clear, step-by-step guidance. This resource aims to help residents navigate the passport application process more easily and efficiently.

For more information on passport services offered by the Clerk’s Office and to access the Passport Guide, please visit https://stjohnsclerk.com/passports/.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.