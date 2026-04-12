St. Augustine to host free community recycling event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Do you have old laptops, dead batteries or a stack of sensitive documents piling up? The City of St. Augustine is giving residents a chance to dispose of them for free.

The city will host its annual Earth Day Community Recycle Event on Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solid Waste Facility, located at 601 Riberia St.

Residents can bring outdated or broken electronics, used cooking oil and documents for on-site shredding. City of St. Augustine residents are limited to five boxes of documents for shredding.

Accepted electronics include laptops, cell phones, tablets, hard drives, printers, scanners, copiers, digital cameras, stereos, VCR and DVD players, PC towers, memory chips, CD drives, power supplies, phone and power cords, Christmas lights, and house, tool and car batteries.

The following items will not be accepted: televisions, used tires, motor oil or hazardous waste such as paint and pesticides.

Residents who cannot make the April 24 event can drop off e-waste at the Solid Waste Facility year-round during regular business hours. Used cooking oil is accepted at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 501 Riberia St.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.