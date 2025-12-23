St. Augustine hosting special recycling event on January 7

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will host a community recycling event on January 7, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Materials being collected at this event include used cooking oil, outdated and broken electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, PCs, hard drives, printers, and scanners; also, digital cameras, stereos, small electronics, batteries, and holiday light strands.

Paper shredding is not offered at this event, and televisions, hazardous waste, and motor oil is not accepted.

Residents can drop off items at the following locations:

Francis Field downtown | 25 W. Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084

840 West 16th Street, St. Augustine, FL 32080 | Additional drop-off location for used cooking oil only.

This event is free to City of St. Augustine and St. Johns County residents.

For more information, visit here.

Sustainable St. Augustine Recycling Event (The City of St. Augustine)

