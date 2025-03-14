St. Augustine Humane Society hosting ‘Flapjacks & Fashion’ fundraiser

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This Saturday, March 15th, the St. Augustine Humane Society is hosting a benefit to support the animals in the community.

“Flapjacks & Fashion,” is taking place at the Applebees off U.S. 1.

Between 8 and 10 am, Attendees will be able to enjoy a full breakfast and a fashion show from CottonWays.

“Our fundraising events keep our free and low-cost services available,” said Humane Society Executive Director Carolyn Smith. “We value being the trusted source that residents can turn to when they need advice, a helping hand, or critical services. And we take that trust very seriously.”

Swamp Haven Rescue will be onsite at the event with some of its adoptable dogs ready to meet and greet guests.

Tickets to the event cost $12. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds will go directly to the Humane Society.

