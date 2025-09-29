St. Augustine Humane Society launches 15th Annual Pin Up Paws Auction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society is kicking off its 15th Annual Pin Up Paws Auction, giving the community a chance to bid on unique items while helping local pets in need.

The auction runs from Monday, September 29, through Saturday, November 1.

Items include local getaways, dining, shopping, and more.

Organizers say the fundraiser has become one of the Humane Society’s most meaningful traditions, connecting businesses and supporters to raise money for affordable veterinary care and essential services.

The auction leads up to the Pin Up Paws Gala on Thursday, October 23, at The White Room in downtown St. Augustine.

Tickets are available online or at the Humane Society, and the winner will be announced at the gala.

Proceeds from the auction and raffle will go toward programs that reduce pet overpopulation, prevent animal surrender, and provide access to veterinary resources for families across Northeast Florida.

