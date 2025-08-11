St. Augustine man accused of luring teen, sharing explicit video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old St. Augustine man after investigators say he met and engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old runaway he connected with online.

SJCSO says Devin J. Platt was arrested August 5 on multiple felony charges, including traveling to meet a minor, online solicitation, lewd or lascivious battery, and using a minor in the production of harmful material.

Detectives say the victim met Platt in late June through a mutual friend and that the two communicated on Snapchat.

Investigators say Platt picked her up, brought her to his home, and engaged in sexual acts with her while she was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

The victim told deputies she was pressured into the encounters and was denied entry to his home unless she performed sexual favors.

On June 26, the victim says she found a sexually explicit video of her and Platt circulating on Snapchat without her consent.

Detectives say they traced the video back to Platt’s account, where they found more explicit recordings and messages, allegedly shared with multiple people.

Platt remains in custody at the St. Johns County Jail as the investigation continues.

Deputies say he has prior law enforcement history involving weapons, threats, stalking, and sexual battery against other minors.

